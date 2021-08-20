Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace has been temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force, but it’s expected to regain hurricane strength Friday as it heads for a second landfall in Mexico. This time it’s taking aim at the mainland’s Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip. The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it’s gaining energy over the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast would take it toward a coastal region of small fishing towns and beach resorts Friday night or early Saturday. Then it would head over over a mountain range toward the heart of the country.