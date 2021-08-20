Man suspected of homicide in Ames, IA arrested in Sac County

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff's office says a man suspected of a homicide in Ames was taken into their custody after a traffic stop Thursday night.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office says at about 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 19, one of their deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Auburn for an alleged stop sign violation.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Oscar Chavez of Ames, Iowa, was evasive with questions, complained of a potential medical issue and could not produce a form of identification. Further investigation led to paperwork being found in the vehicle identifying Chavez.

Chavez then allegedly told the deputy that he had shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames. Police in Ames were contacted and confirmed that Chavez was a suspect in a homicide that occurred earlier on Aug. 19.

Chavez was taken into custody without further incident, taken to Loring Hospital and then transferred to the Sac County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives from Ames Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal traveled to Sac County, where they took custody of Chavez and his vehicle. He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Story County Jail on a $1 million bond.