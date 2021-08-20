Infowars host Owen Shroyer charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Court documents show that a host of the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, has been charged in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” on the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, faces misdemeanor charges such as disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. There was no lawyer listed for him in federal court and he could not immediately be reached on Friday. Authorities say Shroyer was vocal in advance of Jan. 6 about stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote.