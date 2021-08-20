Iowa unemployment rates rise slightly; What numbers look like in Siouxland states

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Unemployment rates for July for the three Siouxland states have been released.

In Iowa, unemployment went up slightly, rising to 4.1% in July from 4.0% in June.

Over in Nebraska, their unemployment rate sits at 2.3%. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the Cornhusker state has the lowest unemployment in the country as of July.

Finally, South Dakota has an unemployment rate of 2.9%, with no change from June to July.

Brad Newton, the Director of Economic Development and Workforce Solutions for the Siouxland Initiative said while those Iowa numbers have increased that slight amount, the Siouxland unemployment numbers do take into account all three states.

Newton said while the Siouxland July numbers haven't come out just yet, from the beginning of the year they were trending down, and in May and June, they saw a slight uptick.

While those new numbers come out in a few weeks, Newton said based on past numbers our area usually trends on the lower side.

"Historically, the Siouxland area has had a lower unemployment rate than a lot of the other cites across the state of Iowa. I think if you looked at the US Bureau of Labor Statistics right now, the only city that would have a lower unemployment than Siouxland would probably be the city of Ames. So, we've always compared very well if you're just looking strictly at low unemployment rates," said Newton.

When it comes to those unemployment rates, he said there are lots of things that have caused the unemployment rates to be on a bit of a roller coaster ride throughout the pandemic.

"The enhanced child tax credit, which may be preventing people from reentering the workforce. There's the eviction moratorium that may have played a part in this. And then I think overall there's just been a lot of people that have taken this opportunity to reevaluate and reassess their careers, and they're not necessarily jumping right back into the workforce. Or they're not jumping into the workforce in the same occupations that they have before," said Newton.

Newton says for those who are unemployed, right now it's an employee market and many jobs are hiring with lucrative sign-on bonuses. He also says some are even loosening qualifications for employment.