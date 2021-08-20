Noem to focus federal coronavirus relief on infrastructure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is planning to focus on water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects as the state plans to spend nearly $1 billion in federal funds meant to help towns and cities recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The state government is readying to receive $974.5 million from the federal government over the next year and a half. Over the course of the pandemic, South Dakota has been alloted over $4.8 billion in federal relief funds — a windfall that nearly matches the state’s annual budget. The governor says the state has “ broad flexibility” in using the money.