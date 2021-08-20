Norfolk Arts Center hosts 7th annual Fork Fest at Johnson Park

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Music is filling the air in Norfolk, Nebraska. That's because the Norfolk Arts Center is hosting the 7th annual Norfolk Fork Fest at Johnson Park in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Social distancing rules were in place last year, but this year's festival is back to normal. And there is plenty to do for everyone.

This year's festival will have a number of different activities, including live music on the stage, food trucks, and even a beer garden. There will also be some artist vendors here as well.

Leaders say since this year's festival is back to normal, it will be bigger and better.

"I think the Norfolk area is going to be excited again to have kind of this mix of different things all in one place. You see food trucks somewhere and then you see art vendors at another thing but we're trying to bring it all together. The music, the food, and the art vendors" said Dustin Southworth, the marketing and membership coordinator for the Norfolk Arts Center.

The event runs until 11 pm. at Johnson Park in Norfolk.