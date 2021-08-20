Norfolk Arts Center selected for Nebraska Passport

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Attractions throughout Nebraska every year apply to be a part of the Nebraska Passport. The Norfolk Arts Center is one of 70 tourist sites in the passport this summer.

It goes from May 1 until the end of September. Travelers can use it to discover local attractions, and check off stops to win prizes. Arts Center leaders say the passport draws visitors from as far away as Oklahoma. They also say they've seen 2,500 people come to the arts center because of the passport.

"It feels pretty great. The thing I like about the passport program in general is that you find places that you didn't know existed, and I've heard that from even locals that say oh I didn't know you guys were down here, or I haven't been here in years. So, it's really awesome to meet those people and to get them back in the doors," said Dustin Southworth, the Arts Center's marketing and membership coordinator.

Southworth said you can still get your passport stamps through September, either in your passport booklet or on your phone digitally.