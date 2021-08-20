Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several Siouxland counties
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several central and eastern Siouxland counties. They are expected to stay in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
The counties included are:
- South Dakota
- Union
- Nebraska
- Cuming
- Burt
- Dakota
- Dixon
- Thurston
- Iowa
- Woodbury
- Monona
- Plymouth
- Sioux
- Lyon
- Crawford
- Ida
- Cherokee
- O'Brien
- Osceola
- Carroll
- Sac
- Buena Vista
- Clay
- Dickinson
- Emmet
- Palo Alto
- Pocahontas
- Calhoun
A new Severe T-Storm Watch has been issued and this one includes some of Siouxland's southern counties and this one goes until 11 pm. Don't forget, central and northern Siouxland continue to be in a watch until 10 pm. pic.twitter.com/LI5tWGxm8y— KTIV Weather (@KTIVweather) August 20, 2021