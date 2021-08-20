Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several Siouxland counties

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several central and eastern Siouxland counties. They are expected to stay in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

The counties included are:

South Dakota Union

Nebraska Cuming Burt Dakota Dixon Thurston

Iowa Woodbury Monona Plymouth Sioux Lyon Crawford Ida Cherokee O'Brien Osceola Carroll Sac Buena Vista Clay Dickinson Emmet Palo Alto Pocahontas Calhoun



You can find the latest weather updates from Storm Team 4 here.