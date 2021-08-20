Skip to Content

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several Siouxland counties

4:26 pm Top Story - Weather
Severe T-Storm Watch, expanded

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several central and eastern Siouxland counties. They are expected to stay in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

The counties included are:

  • South Dakota
    • Union
  • Nebraska
    • Cuming
    • Burt
    • Dakota
    • Dixon
    • Thurston
  • Iowa
    • Woodbury
    • Monona
    • Plymouth
    • Sioux
    • Lyon
    • Crawford
    • Ida
    • Cherokee
    • O'Brien
    • Osceola
    • Carroll
    • Sac
    • Buena Vista
    • Clay
    • Dickinson
    • Emmet
    • Palo Alto
    • Pocahontas
    • Calhoun

