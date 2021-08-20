Sioux City Community School District encouraging resident to consider serving on school board

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is encouraging residents in the district to consider running for the district's Board of Education.

On Nov. 2, residents will elect Board of Directors to fill three open spots on the district's school board. Filing for interested candidates opens on Aug. 23, with the deadline set for Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

Additional information is available on the Iowa Association of School Boards’ website at ia-sb.org/getonboard. Interested individuals may also contact Cyndi Lloyd, School Board Secretary, at 712-279-6643 or lloydc@live.siouxcityschools.com for required paperwork or questions.