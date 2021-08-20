Sioux City Police searching for assault suspect, considered armed and dangerous

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are looking for a suspect allegedly involved in several assaults.

The Sioux City Police Department says on Aug. 19 at about 8:30 p.m. officers responded to an assault in the 1600 block of 27th Street.

The suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived, but two adult victims reported being assaulted by a suspect who was armed with a handgun. Only minor injuries were reported.

At 9 p.m. an officer spotted the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Alexio Cariaga, driving on Jackson Street, but he fled on foot after striking a pole at 29th and Jackson.

Officers were unable to locate Cariaga, but a handgun was recovered from his car.

Police are still searching for Cariaga on charges related to this and another assault. He also has a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Cariaga is described as a Hispanic male, 6' tall, weighs 220 pounds and has black hair.