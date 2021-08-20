Siouxland veterans react to troops returning from Afghanistan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - In Siouxland, some local veterans are worried about those currently deployed in Afghanistan, who will be returning home.

Russ Rasmussen of Sioux City is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He believes there are some similarities between the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the withdrawal of troops from Vietnam.

"Ten plus years we were in Vietnam, and we withdrew just like these guys in Afghanistan. It's hard to tell a guy who's missing a leg or an arm, we're out of here." said Russ Rasmussen, Vietnam Veteran.

Rasmussen isn't the only veteran who thinks in this way. Other veterans KTIV spoke with also said they are worried that those returning home from Afghanistan won't get the welcome home they deserve.

"In Vietnam yeah we won the war, but they lost the peace and there is no excuse for that same thing here in Afghanistan" Said John Ludwick Vietnam Veteran.

Ludwick says that he feels for the troops coming back from Afghanistan because he knows what they went through.