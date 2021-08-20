Soccer officials trying to evacuate players from Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — Soccer officials are liaising with governments to try to evacuate players from Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control. The world players’ union FIFPRO says it is trying to establish a plan “to bring as many people to safety as possible.” Concerns have been raised about the safety of female players who have spoken up for women’s rights and against the Taliban. Multiple people were killed when hundreds of Afghan civilians desperate to leave the country swarmed a C-17 cargo plane as it was attempting to take off from Kabul airport on Monday. A male footballer, 17-year-old Zaki Anwari, is reported to have been among the victims. That’s according to a post by Afghanistan’s sports federation on a verified Facebook page.