Strong storms possible late Friday and again on Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Scattered thunderstorms will be making their way through western Siouxland early this morning with a chance to develop a few more as we go through the AM hours.



These will not be too strong but could bring some needed rainfall.



The threat for stronger storms comes in the afternoon and evening hours when another round develops as a cold front swings through the area.



The highest chance for strong storms will come after 4 PM along and east of Interstate 29.



Large hail and gusty winds will be the biggest threats though a spin-up tornado can't be ruled out.



Storms should wrap up in our area by 11 PM with clearing taking place overnight.



Saturday will be cooler, less humid and breezy with highs in the 70s.



More thunderstorms will be possible Sunday and some of those could also be strong.



