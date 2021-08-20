A Severe T-Storm Watch issued for central and eastern Siouxland

**Severe T-Storm Watch for central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 10 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’re tracking the chance for some severe weather across the region as a cold front pushes through Siouxland into tonight.

There will be the chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms until about 10 pm when most of the severe weather chances move east of the KTIV viewing area.

Hail and gusty winds are the primary threats although we can’t rule out a tornado trying to develop.

Once the storms move east, we’ll be seeing skies start to clear a bit with lows getting cooler into the upper 50s.

Saturday is looking like a gorgeous day as it will be cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s with a northwesterly breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Conditions will stay quiet and cool Saturday night with low sin the mid 50s.

A little warmth and more humidity will start to return on Sunday setting the stage for the chance of a few more thunderstorms, and again there’s the chance some of these could become strong to severe, especially later in the day and into Sunday night.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s.

I'll have the very latest details on our storm chances tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.