Traveling Exhibit featuring Thomas D. Mangelsen’s artwork now on display

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An international traveling exhibit featuring the work of a Grand Island, Nebraska Native is now on display at the Sioux City Museum.

The traveling exhibit features forty photographs by professional photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen.



The exhibit titled "Thomas D. Mangelsen - A Life In The Wild" features his well-known wildlife photography from all over the world.



Mangelsen personally selected the photographs, some of which span over ten feet long and have been taken on all seven continents.



Sioux City Museum Curator Matt Anderson says that his most famous photos are featured on a large scale across the country.

"Probably the most famous one is called "Catch of the Day" and it's an Alaskan Brown Bear catching a salmon jumping upstream, and I believe this image is in the Omaha Airport, and one of the ways he made a name for himself is was displaying photographs on large scale in airports around the country," said Matt Anderson, Curator.

"Catch Of The Day" is widely considered one of the best wildlife photographs of all time because it happened before digital cameras and there was no digital editing.



The exhibit will be on display until January.