Trial delayed for Sioux City man allegedly involved in shooting outside local bar

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial has been delayed for a Sioux City man charged in a fatal shooting outside a bar on West 3rd Street in Sioux City.

Lawrence Canady is charged with first-degree murder, willful injury, and serious assault in the death of Martez Harrison. His trial was scheduled to begin on September 28. But that's now being pushed back to Dec. 7.

Canady is one of two people charged in the killing.

In late May, 17-year-old Dwight Evans pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other counts. He is trying to move his trial to Juvenile Court.

Prosecutors say Evans shot and killed Harrison as he fought with Canady outside Uncle Dave's Bar, in the 1400 block of West 3rd Street. Police say the fight broke out after Canady attacked Harrison's girlfriend.