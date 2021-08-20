Weather Photos from around Siouxland

Osceola County officials have confirmed tornado damage in a rural area southwest of Sibley.

Image courtesy of Ryan Van Wyk

Osceola County officials have confirmed tornado damage in a rural area southwest of Sibley.

Image courtesy of Ryan Van Wyk

Osceola County officials have confirmed tornado damage in a rural area southwest of Sibley.

Image courtesy of Ryan Van Wyk

Double Rainbow near Alta, IA

Photo Courtesy of Tayler Florine

Sky over Ida County

Photo courtesy of Lisa Schroeder

Rainbow southwest of Anthon

Photo courtesy of Margie Lou

Rainbow near Spencer

Photo courtesy of Mark Miller

Storm clouds near Storm Lake

Photo courtesy of Shelly Jensen

If you have photos of today's weather, send them to connect@ktiv.com