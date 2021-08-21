A cooler day in Siouxland with more storm chances on the horizon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- After scattered thunderstorms rolled through the area on Friday evening, Saturday throughout the day has stayed cooler with highs in the 70s throughout the area with mostly clear skies.

This evening will stay cooler with more cloud cover as we make our way through this evening with overnight lows in the mid 50s in Siouxland. There will be a light breeze to pair with the cooler temperatures starting in the north then shifting to a southeastern wind after midnight around 5 mph.

Sunday we will see a chance at more isolated thunderstorms developing throughout the KTIV viewing area. To start the day we will see mostly sunny conditions before the storm chances roll in during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The storm chances will continue through the evening and overnight hours with isolated thunderstorms possible. If these storms get going we could see severe weather with most of Siouxland in a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow evening. The primary threat with these storms is high winds and possibly some large size hail.

More storm chances are on the horizon this work week as well. Be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 for our complete 10 day forecast.