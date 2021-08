AURELIA, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Aurelia has issued a boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break.

According to the town's Facebook page, residents on the east side of Main Street will be without water and will possibly have discolored water shortly after service has been restored.

The town has put a boil advisory in effect until further notice for the East side of town only.

KTIV will update you when the advisory is canceled