Bringing history to life: 1804 living-history camp teaches Siouxlanders about life in Lewis and Clark Expedition

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - History came alive Saturday down at the Sergeant Floyd River Museum with their annual 1804 living history camp.

The Encampment showcased authentic tents, equipment, uniforms, firearms like the ones used on the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Reenactors from the local Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard and the Omaha-based Discovery Corps were also at the event, portraying actual people who were on the expedition.

Denny Leonard, who portrayed Sergeant John Ordway, says they've been bringing the historical exploration to life and teaching the people of Siouxland for over 30 years.

"It means people can kind of know their heritage, and it wasn't easy back in those days to be gone for three years from your family and not knowing what you're going to get out there. And the sacrifices all the people made throughout history," said Leonard.

The event is also a commemoration of Sergeant Charles Floyd, the only member on the expedition to die during their journey.

Other reenactors add the hope people take away a better understanding of our local history.

"To have families come up and young kids to see the encampment, smell the campfire, and kind of learn the history behind Lewis and Clark," said Brad Holder, reenactor.

"I hope they have an appreciation for what their forefathers had to go through when they lived back then," said Leonard.

The living history continued up at the Floyd Monument, where they're hosting the Sgt. Floyd Burial Ceremony.

Leonard added they also commemorate members of their group who have passed away over the years at the ceremony.