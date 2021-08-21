DCI investigates shooting involving officers and parole violators

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) – On Friday, officers with the Iowa Department of Corrections' 4th Judicial District's High-Risk Unit were searching two suspects on parole warrants

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the warrants were for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers with the High-Risk Unit observed the two leaving a house and entering an SUV near 27th and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.

According to police, the officers attempted to stop Hines and Hanna from leaving the area. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver, Hines, put the car in reverse and hit one of the officer’s vehicles.

One officer fired at the vehicle, striking Hines. Hines was able to flee the area, but was apprehended a short time later by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to the release, Hines was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Hanna was arrested without incident.

This is part of on ongoing investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Per 4th Judicial District policy, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.