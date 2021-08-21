Evacuations continue in Afghanistan

Evacuations from Afghanistan continued at Kabul airport Saturday.

Helicopters circled as aircraft taxied and took off throughout the morning.

In a new security warning, the US Embassy Saturday told citizens not to travel to kabul airport without ‘individual instructions from a US Government representative,’ citing potential security threats outside its gates.

And yet crowds remained outside the concrete barriers, clutching documents and sometimes stunned-looking children, blocked from flight by coils of razor wire.

Evacuations continued, though some outgoing flights were far from full because of the airport chaos, Taliban checkpoints and bureaucratic challenges.

A German flight Friday night carried 172 evacuees, but two subsequent flights carried out just seven and eight people.

After a backlog at a transit facility in Qatar forced flights from Kabul to stop for several hours on Friday.

The gulf nation of Bahrain Saturday announced it was allowing flights to use its transit facilities for the evacuation.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, said it would host up to 5,000 Afghans ‘prior to their departure to other countries.’