Henri strengthens to hurricane as it bears down on Northeast

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) -- It's called tropical weather, but where it's expected to hit is anything but.

Henri is now a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center issued at 11 a.m. advisory Saturday, upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane.

Now with a top wind speed of 75 mph, Henri has sped up slightly to move north-northeast at 14 mph. It's still about 465 miles south of Montauk on New York's Long Island. Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could flooding is expected to begin late Saturday or early Sunday.

Effects could be felt sooner. Henri's hurricane status makes it particularly rare. The last time New England experienced a hurricane was with Bob 30 years ago, almost to the day.

Hurricane Gloria in the 1980s may resonate more with Connecticut residents. The last time New York took a direct hit from any tropical weather during hurricane season was in 2012, courtesy Superstorm Sandy.

Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday.