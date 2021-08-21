Lincoln man charged in fatal bus shooting pleads no contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to reduced charges in a shooting that killed a 69-year-old woman as she rode on a Lincoln city bus. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 28-year-old Joel Jones Jr. pleaded no contest to manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime, and use of a firearm by a prohibited person as part of a plea agreement Friday. Jones initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and four felony weapons counts in the July 2020 shooting that killed Sharon Johnson. Johnson was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.