Nebraska hospital limits surgeries as virus surges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska hospital is limiting surgeries as its beds fill with COVID-19 patients. The Nebraska Medical Center on Friday announced it’s reducing in-patient surgeries at the Omaha hospital. A hospital spokesman says the change will take effect Aug. 30. Spokesman Taylor Wilson says in-patient surgeries likely will be limited through October. Wilson says coronavirus patients need extra care. On top of that, he says Nebraska is facing a nursing shortage. He says Nebraskans can help ease the strain on hospitals by getting vaccinated against COVID-19.