New coach LaDage looking to build competitive culture at Briar Cliff

Last season the Briar Cliff Chargers finished the season 1-8. But with a new head coach in Shane LaDage the Chargers have a new mindset and an energy to turn the program around.

In order to do that Briar Cliff has a lot to fix on both sides of the ball, last year the offense averaged only 82 yards a game rushing while averaging 119 yards through the air. Defensively the Chargers gave up an average of 36 points per game last season something that must be fixed if they want to improve upon their 1-8 record.

Despite being ranked tenth in the GPAC preseason poll Coach LaDage intends to have a competitive squad on the field.

"I've made it clear to our roster that we're going to do everything we can to win now, the older guys in our program have been through a lot they deserve that." said coach LaDage "And the young guys that help us they're good enough to elevate us to a level where we think we can compete week in week out."

The Chargers begin their season on August 28th when they travel to Forest City and take on Waldorf. Kickoff is set for 6 PM