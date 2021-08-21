Northeast Community College will require masks indoors at all campus buildings

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College announced that it will require face masks be worn in all buildings on all of its campuses.

“Our students want to be here in person, I have asked employees to respectfully follow this requirement and to politely ask others to adhere to it as well,” said Leah Barrett college president.

The mandate comes after the College’s COVID-19 Recovery Team met to recommend that Northeast return to requiring face masks in all college buildings.

According to the news release, masks will not be required in outdoor spaces. The requirement will go into effect on the first day of class, Aug. 23.

“The Recovery Team has met regularly and has put in much research as to what should be done for the best interests of the College as a whole. I support their recommendation, and sincerely thank them for their service. This has been an extremely heavy lift on their part,” said Barrett.

Northeast had previously lifted the mask mandate in their spring semester, believing things were getting closer to lessening the effects of the pandemic.

“Health authorities point out that the Delta variant is more contagious, stronger, reproduces quickly, and infects both the immunized and unimmunized. They say the best prevention to keep it from spreading are the vaccines, face masks and washing of hands frequently.” said Barrett.

According to the news release, Northeast will be joining other colleges and universities in Nebraska returning to fall classes with mask requirements – two of which are community colleges.