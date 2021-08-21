Rain fell on Greenland’s ice sheet for the first time on record

Rain fell at the highest point on the Greenland ice sheet last week for the first time on record, in what scientists say it is another worrying sign of warming for the ice sheet already melting at an increasing rate.

The rain fell for several hours at the ice sheet's 10,500 foot summit on Aug. 14, where temperatures remained above freezing for around nine hours, scientists at the US National Snow and Ice Data Center said.

Temperatures at the ice cap almost never lift above freezing, but have now done so three times in less than a decade.

In total, 7B tons of rain fell across Greenland over three days, from Aug. 14 through the 16, the largest amount since records began in 1950.

"So this past week, the summit of Greenland, which is about 10,500 ft, about 3,200 meters, it's at about seventy-two and a half degrees latitude north, it rained for several hours at the station and that's not something that's been experienced before. That station was erected in 1989 and so and it's staffed during the summer time and no one there had seen rain until this past week. We have atmospheric data that kind of we can infer conditions and that indicates no rain, that there hasn't been any rain since those records began in 1950. So it's, in our records, it's a unique situation," said Walt Meier, Senior NSIDC Research Scientist.

The rain and high temperatures triggered extensive melting across the island, which suffered a surface ice mass loss on Aug 15 that was seven times above the average for mid-August.

"Well, I mean, it hasn't rained there in the past because generally speaking, it never gets above freezing at that latitude, that close to the pole at that altitude, it's cold even in the summertime," said Meier.

The record-breaking rain is the latest in a string of warning signs about how climate change is affecting Greenland's ice sheet.

"You raise temperatures a couple degrees in the mid-latitudes, it's something you don't maybe notice even. But raising it from one degree below freezing to one degree above freezing is the difference, if you're in the Arctic Ocean, it's a difference between ice skating and swimming, and so that's where we see these small changes can have bigger effects. And they're an indicator of the bigger effects that we're starting to see now more and more in the mid-latitudes, things like more fires, more heat waves, more extreme weather," said Meier.

Greenland experienced a massive melting event in late July, when enough ice melted in a single day to cover the state of Florida in two inches of water.