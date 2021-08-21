Sioux City church hosts Greek Fest

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last year, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City was unable to put on the full Greek Fest due to Covid-19, instead it was a series of drive up events. Greek Fest is back this year though.

The festival started Friday and runs Saturday and Sunday. You can shop for baked goods, boutique specialties and Mediterranean market items, featuring various Greek foods and cooking supplies. While outside, you can enjoy music and traditional Greek cuisine.

"We changed our layout a little bit, we've moved some items out of our main tent into their own. So we have a kaffenino this year which is our café and in the café we have Greek coffee, and we have frappé items, and then there's also the loukoumades, which are the honey puff desserts and the baklava sundaes which are really good too." said Leah Brockway Co-Chair of Greek Fest.

If you can't attend the festival but still want to enjoy the food, there will be a drive through available at the festival.