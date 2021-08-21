Three arrested following Pierre standoff

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Three people are in custody following a standoff in Pierre. Law enforcement was following up on leads Friday that a 33-year-old man wanted for a violating a court-ordered furlough release was at an apartment complex in Pierre. Authorities arrested the man following a brief standoff. He could face new charges of obstructing a law enforcement officer and second-degree escape. Two others are facing charges. A 36-year-old suspect is accused of obstructing a law enforcement officer. The Hughes County Sheriff’s Department says a 27-year-old man jumped from a second-story window at the apartment as officers entered. He is being held on unrelated outstanding warrants.