Water supply a concern as Sioux Falls area demand increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An economic development group has concerned about the water supply in the Sioux Falls area as demand increases. The Sioux Metro Growth Alliance serves 13 municipalities along with Lincoln and Minnehaha counties. Jesse Fonkert, the alliance’s president and CEO, said discussions about the future supply and demand for water in the area need to start now. The tri-state Lewis & Clark Regional Water System that serves nearly 350,000 people reached its max capacity at 32 million gallons a day in June.