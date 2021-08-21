With black flags, Sri Lanka Christians protest bombing probe

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Christian community has hoisted black flags at churches and homes to express anger over the government’s investigation into the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks. Last week, twenty-five people were charged in connection with the attacks, which killed 269 people. But the country’s Catholic Church says these could be “smaller fish,” and accuse the government of not taking steps to identify the true conspirators. They’ve also raised questions over allegations that state intelligence personnel knew and met with the attackers. Church bells tolled under cloudy skies Saturday, and prayer services were held. The pews were empty, however, because of a 10-day coronavirus lockdown that began late Friday.