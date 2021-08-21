Yankton Riverboat Days returns

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - After taking a year off because of COVID, the Yankton Riverboat days is back again this year.

Many people from around South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska came out to Riverside park for different merchandise and food vendors, activities and shows.

Those with the festival said one of their favorite parts of the weekend is seeing everyone come out and enjoy the fun.

"It's a great time. It's where a lot of people come back to town. Where they meet old friends and meet new friends. It's just a great community event. And not only Yankton, but the Yankton surrounding communities whether it's in Nebraska or here in southeastern South Dakota. And a lot of further areas as well," said Rick Stone, Yankton Riverboat Days Board Member.