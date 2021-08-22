Afghan woman gives birth during evacuation flight

An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a US evacuation aircraft on Saturday, moments after the plane landed at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The US Air Force said the woman was part of a group fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan and was on the second stage of an evacuation flight which had taken off from a base in the Middle East.

Still images showed the moment medical personnel rushed to help on the tarmac of the air base after the Afghan woman was taken out of the plane.

The mother reportedly went into labor and began having complications during the flight.

Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and family off a U.S. Air Force C-17, call sign Reach 828, moments after she delivered a child aboard the aircraft upon landing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 21. (cont..) pic.twitter.com/wqR9dFlW1o — Air Mobility Command (@AirMobilityCmd) August 21, 2021

A tweet from US Air Force said the aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life.

Both the mother and baby were transported to a medical facility and were in "good condition".

Thousands of desperate people gather at Kabul airport every day in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.

At least 12 have been killed in and around the single-runway airfield since August 15.