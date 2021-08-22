Beshear critics vow to work with governor to fight pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Top Republican leaders in Kentucky are promising to work with Gov. Andy Beshear to fight COVID-19. Their vow comes after the state’s high court cleared the way for new limits on the Democratic governor’s emergency powers. Beshear’s allies say they’ll be watching to see if his critics follow through. Republicans cheered the Supreme Court ruling Saturday. The ruling ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that had blocked the GOP-backed laws. It comes as the delta variant drives up coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Top legislative Democrats say it’s time for Republicans to offer a plan to protect people from the virus.