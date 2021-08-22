Body recovered from the Big Sioux

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City say a body has been recovered from the Big Sioux River.

According to police, around 6 p.m. Saturday night, a call came in from people boating on the river that they had seen a body floating in the water.

An adult male was recovered from the water and was already deceased at the time.

Police say Woodbury County's medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy this week. A name has not yet been released, pending identification and notification of family.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information may be added at a later time.