Crimean Tatars bemoan their plight as Ukraine hosts summit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Erfan Kudusov fled Crimea with his wife and four children after Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in 2014. one of many Crimean Tatars who resented Moscow’s rule. For Kudusov and others in Crimea, the Russian takeover evoked tragic memories of the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, raising fears of discrimination and persecution. Their fears have materialized. Some Kudusov’s friends have now been convicted on extremist charges and sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight to 19 years. The fate of Crimean Tatars is one of top issues during Monday’s inaugural meeting of the Crimean Platform, an international forum called by Ukraine to build up pressure on Russia.