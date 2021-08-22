Engines roll at the 4th annual Veteran’s Memorial Car Show

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - Car fans from around Siouxland came out to the Monona County fairgrounds Sunday to show off and check out all kinds of cars at the 4th annual Veteran's Memorial Car Show.

Half of the proceeds from the event went toward the Veteran's Memorial Museum in Onawa, Iowa.

Awards were presented for the Top 30 Veterans picks with judges from the Monona County America Legion.

Event organizers said they love getting together and comparing notes on all the different cars.

"It's always a good time. It's always a good time when you can get your cars out and get a little wind in your hair and enjoy the day," said Bill Wonder, Museum Curator.

Wonder added they had around 140 cars last year for the show and looked to surpass that number this year.