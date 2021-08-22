Skip to Content

Explorers roll past Cleburne in pivotal rubber match

CLEBURNE

CLEBURNE, TX (KTIV)- In a must win series for the playoff race the Sioux City Explorers were able to leave Cleburne with a series victory.

It did take a rubber match to get the series win however. The Explorers got the scoring going early with a five run first.

Michael Lange led off the game with a walk and was promptly brought in on a Blake Tiberi dinger on the next at bat. Then a Sebastian Zawada walk and Joseph Monge single set up Mitch Ghelfi for a two RBI double.

Ghelfi would be brought in by an Errol Robinson single before the inning was over. Cleburne responded with a run in the first and in the fourth to make it a three run ballgame but Sioux City never looked back.

Scoring three in the fifth on a passed ball, a Monge sac fly and a Ghelfi moon shot to right field the X's suddenly were up 8-2

Sioux City added one more in the eighth as Tiberi brought in Lange with a single. The Railroaders would score two in the bottom half of the inning.

But the Explorers would add another in the ninth frame to make it 10-4 and that's where the score would stay to give the X's the victory. Sioux City is now just one game back from Cleburne for the final playoff spot.

Jayson Moeller

