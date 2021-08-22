New Hobbit House Airbnb opens in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Many people use apps like Airbnb to book places to stay when going away.

One unique Airbnb is now open and available for booking right here in Siouxland… and it's like nothing you've seen before.

"It's a good place just to get away and unwind from today's world," said Knecht.

While building his Treehouse Airbnb, Darwin Knecht had another idea for a unique place to stay… a Hobbit House.

After around 14 months of work, his idea has become a reality… turning part of Siouxland into the fantasy world of Middle-earth.

"You'll never remember the hotel you were at. Nobody ever does. It's just another room. But something unique is always going to stick in your mind. That you had a good time and a relaxing time," said Knecht.

When you first enter the hobbit-sized house, you'll be met with a quote from the book. The house fits up to four people with two beds and a small living room area.

Knecht said he hopes guests who come for the Hobbit experience, venture out into the community.

"There's a lot to be offered here. That's one of the biggest things that they ask us is where the different sights are to go see, where are the places to go? The restaurants, the bars, the parks? And we've got a list of them that we give them and we send them around," said Knecht.

Jacob Metz, Knecht's son-in-law said while they faced challenges along the way, their hard work paid off.

"I'm very proud of what we've accomplished and what there is to come," said Jacob Metz.

When you walk inside, it is like walking into the mythical region of Shire.

"That's my big thing. I like to pay attention to the detail and just to make it something that you're not going to see," said Knecht.

While the inside of the Hobbit House is complete, Knecht says he's still working on some landscaping that when complete will feature a fire pit and waterfall.