Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A rock band has canceled an Iowa concert because of the state's so-called vaccine passport ban.

The Des Moines Register reports the band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 show. The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines' Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Spoon instead will pay a show at Omaha, Nebraska's Slowdown music hall.