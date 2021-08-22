Warmer weather and storm chances likely this work week in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- It has been another cool day throughout Siouxland with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Some late day thundershowers and storms briefly rolled through parts of central and northeastern Siouxland this afternoon, with a threat of more storms developing this evening.

Throughout the day today most of us saw partly cloudy skies and a slight increase to our humidity. The wind picked up today as well pulling in from the southeast between 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon hours.

This evening most of Siouxland is in a “slight risk” for severe weather. If the atmosphere is able to produce a thunderstorm it could turn severe with the biggest concern being large size hail and gusty winds.

Thunderstorm chances should wrap up before 2 a.m. for many Siouxlanders with overnight lows in the mid 60s throughout the area and a decent southeastern breeze between 5-15 mph.

To start our work week off on Monday we will heat back up with highs near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies to start the day. Late in the day tomorrow thundershowers and storms are likely in the afternoon with a southeastern wind between 5-10 mph.

