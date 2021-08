AURELIA, Iowa (KTIV) - The 25th annual Hanover Festival is set to begin in just a week.

The festival takes place on Aug. 29 at the Hanover Historical Village, located at the junction of C65 and M47. It'll feature live music from the bands Malik's Fisherman and The Expressions, as well as homemade pie and ice cream.

There'll also be the chance to visit the restored historical buildings, with fun games planned for kids.