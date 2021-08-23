Authorities investigating arson at Sioux City club

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities in Sioux City are investigating an arson case involving a local club.

The Sioux City Police Department says on Aug. 22 at about 8:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at Esquire/The After Set Club on W 7th Street. Sioux City Fire later determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

Police officers say they located video in the area, and believe two black males in a red four-door car may have been involved.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the SCPD or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).