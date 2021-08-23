Crash closes Interstate 90 near Rapid City for 10 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have finally reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Rapid City after an overturned semitrailer blocked them for more than 10 hours. The Rapid City Journal reports the 2018 Kenworth semitrailer was westbound around 4:45 a.m. Monday when it veered to the right, hit a concrete construction barrier, overturned and slid across the interstate. The 62-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He could face charges. The lanes reopened about 3:15 p.m.