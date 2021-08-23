Police: Despite a recent spike, crime is down in Sioux City

Between the murder on 21st Street, the arson on the west side, and the burglaries in Morningside, it was a busy weekend for Sioux City Police. Those cases might make you think crime is up in Siouxland, but the numbers tell a different story.

Now according to the Sioux City Police Department violent crimes are around their average for this time of year.

By this time last year there had been 7 murders, this year we are currently at 4. For the most part violent crimes are down in Sioux City.

Robbery, Assault and Terrorism are all trending downward compared to last year, A crime is considered terrorism if shots are fired into an area and not necessarily at one person.

As of right now Aggravated Assault is on the same pace as it was last year at 130.



KTIV spoke with Sergeant Jeremy McClure, he said the reason people think there have been more violent crimes is timing. He says that due to multiple violent crimes happening around the same time, people associate that with many throughout the year.