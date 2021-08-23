ESSER III funds discussed as Sioux City Community School Board meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds or ESSER III funds was a big topic of discussion at Monday night's Sioux City Community School Board Meeting.

While more than $280,000 of ESSER II money was approved to be reallocated to ESSER III, no official decision was made about where that money will go.

Several board members want to see more of the money go toward Learning Loss from the pandemic, which is the loss of academic skills and knowledge. The minimum right now is 20%.

The board decided to ask the administration to review all the rules for the money and where the holes in learning are so they can talk about where the money can be spent.

"We need to pay attention to instructions, do everything by the book. And again make sure that we're providing what our kids need. The kids are the main thing. The reality is once we know better what are those rules that we need to follow, we should be able to allocate resources without much controversy," said Perla Alarcon-Flory, School Board president.

Perla Alarcon-Flory added they want to make sure they are using the money responsibly and in the best interest of the students.

The plan now goes to the administration to look into the rules and data.

"I think they were really wise to just back up just a little bit and say let's look at achievement data first. Let's make sure we understand where the gaps lie and where they're the largest. And then let's be certain to allocate funds to close those gaps," said Dr. Paul Gausman.

The next school board meeting will take place September 13.