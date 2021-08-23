Heat and humidity return with several chances for thunderstorms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a break over the weekend, the heat and humidity return for our Monday with highs near 90 degrees and a heat index approaching 100.



This will be a sharp contrast to Saturday, when many of our highs were in the 70s!



Most of the day looks dry but, as we move into the late afternoon, we will have the chance to develop a thunderstorm or two.



Any storm that can develop could become strong with hail and gusty winds the threats.



An isolated storm will remain possible through the night and an unsettled pattern will remain in place through much of the week.



There will still be plenty of dry hours, especially during the mornings and early afternoons.



Tuesday is looking like the hottest day with highs in the low to mid 90s and high humidity.



More on our storm chances and our heat and humidity over the coming days on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.