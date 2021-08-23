IGHSAU preseason volleyball rankings
2021 Preseason Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Monday, August 23, 2021
Class 1A
School 2020 Record
1 Burlington Notre Dame 19-5
2 Springville 27-5
3 New London 22-8
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34-4
5 Gehlen Catholic 25-6
6 Newell-Fonda 27-4
7 Southeast Warren 25-1
8 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-14
9 Holy Trinity Catholic 26-10
10 Lisbon 26-5
11 MMCRU 22-6
12 Belle Plaine 26-9
13 Tripoli 18-14
14 Lamoni 20-5
15 Janesville 28-5
Class 2A
School 2020 Record
1 Dike-New Hartford 32-4
2 Denver 35-6
3 Western Christian 33-10
4 Wilton 33-4
5 Wapsie Valley 20-7
6 South Hardin 21-15
7 Kuemper Catholic 21-11
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 27-8
9 Osage 34-2
10 Grundy Center 20-18
11 Boyden-Hull 24-8
12 Beckman Catholic 29-10
13 Lake Mills 25-10
14 Columbus Catholic 19-16
15 Starmont 19-13
Class 3A
School Record
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-7
2 West Delaware 30-12
3 Davenport Assumption 23-3
4 Des Moines Christian 24-14
5 Unity Christian 23-6
6 Red Oak 30-5
7 Sheldon 15-14
8 West Burlington 18-4
9 West Liberty 26-7
10 Mount Vernon 32-7
11 Independence 25-8
12 Union 32-10
13 Sioux Center 22-12
14 Roland-Story 23-8
15 Nevada 21-16
Class 4A
School 2020 Record
1 North Scott 22-5
2 Waverly-Shell Rock 38-9
3 Western Dubuque 25-11
4 Glenwood 32-3
5 Oskaloosa 21-8
6 Xavier 26-6
7 Marion 21-12
8 Clear Creek-Amana 25-6
9 Pella 23-12
10 Indianola 12-13
11 Bondurant-Farrar 24-11
12 Lewis Central 19-7
13 North Polk 21-13
14 Clinton 17-13
15 Norwalk 18-18
Class 5A
School 2020 Record
1 Iowa City Liberty 24-3
2 Pleasant Valley 21-2
3 Ankeny 22-2
4 Ankeny Centennial 16-10
5 Cedar Falls 26-6
6 West Des Moines Valley 19-7
7 Johnston 19-15
8 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-16
9 Urbandale 11-8
10 Dowling Catholic 22-3
11 Iowa City West 13-15
12 Sioux City East 22-7
13 Bettendorf 12-7
14 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 18-15