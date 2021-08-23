Kabul airlift is accelerating but still hampered by chaos

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from Kabul has accelerated, but he is not ruling out extending it beyond the Aug. 31 deadline he set prior to the Taliban’s stunning takeover of the country. Speaking at the White House on Sunday, Biden said no Afghans are being flown directly to the United States without prior screening. A White House official says about 5,100 people were evacuated in a 12-hour period Sunday using U.S. and coalition aircraft. Tens of thousands remain to join the airlift, which has been slowed by security issues and U.S. bureaucracy hurdles.